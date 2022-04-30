Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TCKRF stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.28. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 310. Teck Resources has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $48.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

