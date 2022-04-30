Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $540.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -0.13. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 457.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

