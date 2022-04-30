Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) PT Raised to €0.16

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.16 ($0.17) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TIIAY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.52) to €0.37 ($0.40) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Telecom Italia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telecom Italia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.68.

TIIAY opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

