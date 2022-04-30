Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. Teledyne Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $4.32-4.40 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $17.75-18.00 EPS.
Shares of TDY traded down $21.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $431.55. 448,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,736. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $391.28 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.52.
In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.80.
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.
