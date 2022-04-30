Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $397.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $394.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $9.88 on Monday, hitting $285.62. 442,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $280.69 and a 52 week high of $428.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.41.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Teleflex by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,838,000 after purchasing an additional 550,512 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $144,602,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $119,911,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $184,687,000 after purchasing an additional 269,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 75.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $126,363,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.