Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.70-14.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.99.

TFX stock traded down $9.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.62. 442,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,911. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $280.69 and a twelve month high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.41.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teleflex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $394.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

