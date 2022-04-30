Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Telefônica Brasil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

