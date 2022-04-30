Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Telefônica Brasil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

NYSE:VIV opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. Equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 902.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 554,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 44,619 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 232,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 5.8% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 3.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 122,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

