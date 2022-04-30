Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

Telefônica Brasil has a payout ratio of 206.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Telefônica Brasil to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 209.6%.

VIV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,994. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

