Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the March 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.29.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1493 per share. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

TLSNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.47.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

