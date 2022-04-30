Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tellurian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.28 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 160.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter worth about $21,710,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $15,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,360,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,464,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian (Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

