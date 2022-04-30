Telos (TLOS) One Day Volume Tops $11.14 Million

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, Telos has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Telos has a total market capitalization of $184.87 million and approximately $11.14 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Telos alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Telos

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.