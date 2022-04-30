Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.86.

NYSE TPX opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after buying an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 38.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

