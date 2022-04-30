Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Shares Up 4.2% After Strong Earnings

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $27.93. 76,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,195,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

TPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 8,921,605 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,076,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,203,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

