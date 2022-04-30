Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.78 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $10.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $11.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.22 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TS. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($13.98) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.98.

Shares of TS stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.18. 3,341,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,591. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $33.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

