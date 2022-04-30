Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 3,826.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 481,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 469,614 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,379,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,026,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

