TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

TESS stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 million, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.05.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $102.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 698,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 92,473 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 48,565 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

