Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Texas Instruments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Texas Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 49.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $9.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $170.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.43. The company has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.