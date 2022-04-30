Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,385 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Aflac by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 289.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

