Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after purchasing an additional 927,372 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,590,000 after purchasing an additional 767,671 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,109,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,728,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,516,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.59.

NYSE:AJG opened at $168.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.50 and a 12-month high of $187.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

