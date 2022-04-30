Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of IAA worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IAA by 777.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter Kamin acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $143,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kett acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $36.65 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The company had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

