Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,251 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.97. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

