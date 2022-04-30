Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.53 Million Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 21.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.19.

NYSE XPO opened at $53.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

