Texas Permanent School Fund Makes New $5.08 Million Investment in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,604 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,880,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5,257.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 453,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 445,201 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,551,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2,404.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 244,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 234,817 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.09.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.17.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

