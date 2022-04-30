Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,611 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total value of $1,460,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,766 shares of company stock valued at $27,909,998. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TRV opened at $171.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.16 and its 200-day moving average is $166.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

