Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,707 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.45 and its 200 day moving average is $98.14.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

CBRE Group Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.