Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 673 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,003,000 after purchasing an additional 633,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 485,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,996,000 after purchasing an additional 55,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 447,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.22.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $127.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.46. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $237.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

