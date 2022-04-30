Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Brixmor Property Group worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $7,752,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 430,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,393,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 87,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $25.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,950. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

