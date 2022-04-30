The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 120,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.3% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,896,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224,043. The firm has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $258.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

