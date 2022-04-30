The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $36.29 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $534,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 798,942 shares of company stock worth $40,354,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.