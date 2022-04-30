The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Releases Earnings Results

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,989,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,751. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $525,332.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 798,942 shares of company stock valued at $40,354,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,075,000 after buying an additional 160,297 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 504,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,719,000 after buying an additional 335,656 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 42,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

