The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,137,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,713,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

