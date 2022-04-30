The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,031.00

The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. In the last week, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a market cap of $302,923.33 and $7,031.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041647 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.08 or 0.07316797 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00059054 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

