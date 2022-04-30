The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Up 142.9% in April

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Crypto stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. 1,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. Crypto has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.60.
