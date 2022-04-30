The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Up 142.9% in April

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Crypto stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. 1,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. Crypto has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Get Crypto alerts:

About Crypto (Get Rating)

The Crypto Company provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Malibu, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.