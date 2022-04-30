The Crypto Prophecies 1-Day Volume Reaches $296,659.00 (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 30th. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $296,659.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Crypto Prophecies alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00040441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,788.72 or 0.07274851 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00052894 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,724,066 coins and its circulating supply is 101,478,447 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Crypto Prophecies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Crypto Prophecies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Crypto Prophecies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Crypto Prophecies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.