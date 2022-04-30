The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NAPA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NYSE NAPA remained flat at $$19.42 on Friday. 386,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,010. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.16 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $229,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

