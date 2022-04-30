The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of The European Equity Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. 4,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,922. The European Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,667,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in The European Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in The European Equity Fund by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 188,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 33,255 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in The European Equity Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 239,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 158.5% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.