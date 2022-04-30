The Force Protocol (FOR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009902 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.56 or 0.00220597 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

