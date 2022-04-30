The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates $365.00 Price Target for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $356.65.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

