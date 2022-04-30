The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.901 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Hershey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Hershey has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hershey to earn $8.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Hershey stock opened at $225.77 on Friday. Hershey has a 12-month low of $163.16 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hershey will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

