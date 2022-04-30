The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Increased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $11.36 on Friday, hitting $300.40. 4,878,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,018. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $310.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

