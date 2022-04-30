The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Receives $33.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on BATRK. StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:BATRK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.11. 110,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,777. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $302,800.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 978.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,844,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 29,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

