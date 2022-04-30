The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Mosaic by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 361,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Mosaic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 179,893 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,945,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

