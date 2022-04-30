The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) Short Interest Update

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Music Acquisition by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Music Acquisition by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Music Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Music Acquisition by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Music Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

TMAC remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Friday. 1,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,827. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Music Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

