The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 596,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,721 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $61,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,188 shares of company stock worth $8,979,401. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PGR traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.36. 2,771,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $120.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.03.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

