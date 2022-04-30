The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $8.99. Approximately 1,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

About The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

