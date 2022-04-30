The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 117,412 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,379,571 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $104,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,793 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 55,889 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 521,742 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,611,000 after purchasing an additional 76,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,981,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,519. The company has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average is $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.