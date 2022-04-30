The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 101.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,721,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,613,000 after purchasing an additional 787,701 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.24. 4,723,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,033. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.04. The company has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

