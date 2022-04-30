Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.21 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $5.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $552.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,132. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $564.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $597.13. The company has a market capitalization of $216.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $438.72 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

