TheStreet Downgrades National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) to C+

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Mcgrath acquired 2,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 219.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter worth $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

